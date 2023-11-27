Bernard wants primary education, health to be restored to GHADC

Tura, Nov 27: BJP Vice President and Tura MDC Bernard N Marak on Monday urged GHADC authorities to take steps to bring back primary education and health centres under its ambit, both sectors which are currently being looked after by the state.

The Tura MDC made the statement shortly after participating in the 9th GHADC Session which was held on the same day. Bernard, while informing that he had raised several important queries during the session, expressed disappointment on the alleged unsatisfactory replies given by the ruling MDCs.

“Primary education and Primary health centre were originally under GHADC but it was taken away by the state in the distant past in view of various difficulties faced in the council like inability to pay salaries, shortage of manpower and others. However, till today there has been no development with regard to the two sectors. Therefore, it was in 2014 that we entered into an agreement with the centre that primary education, health and various other departments should be brought back under the council,” Bernard said.

Pointing out that there were no records or documents to show that there was an official handover, Bernard sought that the two sectors be brought back under the GHADC. Besides, Bernard felt that funds meant for rural development should no longer be released through the DRDA but through the GHADC. He also called for the abolition of the Municipality in a Sixth Schedule area and suggested the constitution of a town committee in its place.