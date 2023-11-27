Viksit Bharat Yatra to cover Assam’s urban areas from Nov 28

Guwahati, Nov 27: After engaging with local communities in spreading awareness and empowering individuals with the knowledge of various social welfare and development programmes in rural Assam, the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra will cover as many as 146 urban locations in the state from Tuesday.

So far, the yatra has been successfully conducted at various gaon panchayats of Baksa, Kokrajhar, Karbi Anglong, Dibrugarh, Morigaon, Nalbari, Barpeta, Darrang, Bajali, Udalgiri and Sonitpur districts of Assam.

“As the Yatra continues its journey, it will now cover the urban areas of Assam. From November 28, the Viksit Yatra will cover around 146 urban locations with an aim to bring government schemes to the forefront,” an official statement said.

On Tuesday, the yatra will commence at various locations of Kamrup Metro, Dhubri and Kokrajhar districts. In Kamrup Metro, it will be taken out from Panbazar and Chandmari.

The nationwide outreach initiative aims at informing and empowering citizens about the central government’s flagship schemes.

Along with awareness on government schemes, on-the-spot services have been rolled out during the yatra, addressing immediate needs of the community.

Health camps, TB screening, anemia screening, Ayushman card generation, PM Ujjwala new enrollment and update services are also available during the programme.

“Jan Bhagidari” events, such as experience sharing by beneficiaries of the schemes (Meri Kahani Meri Zubani), interaction with progressive farmers, etc are also being conducted under the programme.