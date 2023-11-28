Amitabh marvels at 13 yr old’s business idea: ‘India’s future is bright’

Shillong, November 28: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who is the host of the quiz based reality show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 15’, was left amazed by a 13-year-old contestant, after hearing his business idea, and said India’s future is becoming bright.

In the episode 76 of the knowledge based show, host Big B welcomed Namish Chopra, an eighth grade student, from Hyderabad, Telangana to the hot seat.

Reading Namish’s report card, Amitabh said: “Ambition – I want to be a successful businessman.’ You think this way at just 13 years of age. I couldn’t even tie my shoelaces when I was 13 years old. How could you…? What business do you plan to do?”

The little boy went on to say, “Sir, my business idea is to have a shoe company. The name of the company would be ‘Boot Ace’. For me, Ace stands for the three addressable markets for my company or my business.”

“The first one is the armed forces. Many soldiers in the armed forces face the problem of unbearable leg, knee and back pain as they have to carry heavy boots. They keep walking wearing those boots and frequent different places which worsens their condition. So my company has thought of an idea. We should find a solution for them. We must make shoes for them which are durable, comforting and long-lasting and it solves their problems,” shared Namish.

The contestant further said: “The army protects the common people of their country. So my second addressable market is the common man. We may take the example of our farmers. They work in fields and they face similar problems. Their legs, knees and back pain. I have the same idea for them as well. We must make comforting shoes for them which are long-lasting and durable.”

“The next market is the elite class. The elite class includes businessmen and Gen Z. They want to customise their shoes and make their shoes more comfortable. So my idea is in case they buy shoes from my company, they could change the colour of their shoes via an app or via Al,” shared Namish.

The contestant said: “This was one of the reasons for coming to KBC. I want to use the winning amount for my education and to fund my business.”

Listening to the business plan of the young boy, the 81-year-old actor was left speechless, and said: “We are proud of you. You are the upcoming generation of India. India’s future is becoming bright.”

The contestant further added: “Sir, I want to tell you something. All of us know your birthday is on October 11. My birthday is also on October 11.”

Big B laughed and added: “Really? That’s amazing. Let me tell you something. The people born on October 11 are awesome.”

‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 15’ airs on Sony. (IANS)