Chaos erupts among JHADC checkpoint staff, truck drivers

From Our Correspondent

JOWAI, Nov 28: An altercation between truckers and JHADC check point employees on the Jowai Bypass turned ugly as both sides resorted to picking up machetes and stone-pelting.

The cause of the argument was that the truck drivers plying their vehicles through the check point reportedly had declined to pay the fees to the JHADC on a regular basis.

The checkpoint employees had a word with them as usual but the truckers resisted in complying with the requirement of paying the fees. The truckers then picked up their weapons (dao), and the JHADC workers pelted stones at them in retaliation.

Fortunately, there was no injury and further provocation thereafter.