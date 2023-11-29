Chaotic scenes at city fuel pumps

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Nov 28: Chaotic scenes were witnessed in petrol pumps in the city on Tuesday evening as people scuttled to fill up their tanks due to the announcement of the North East Petroleum Mazdoor Union (NEPMU) to suspend supply of fuel to Meghalaya from Wednesday.

Long queues starting from the petrol pumps till the roads led to another inconvenience — traffic snarls.

People travelling from Madanrting towards Fire Brigade area were stuck for hours. “I left for Laitkor at about 7:30 pm and I have just reached Nongthymmai now and the time is 9:45 pm. I don’t know how much longer it will take for me to get to Laban,” said a city resident, Aiban Lyngdoh. Earlier during the day, the Shillong Petroleum Dealers Association (SPDA) had urged the public not to panic and that as there is ample stock available in their petrol pumps.

Just two days after Meghalaya Police declared they had busted a well-established fuel theft and adulteration ring on National Highway 6, and even detained 14 individuals, the NEPMU had announced that they would no longer be transporting petroleum products into Meghalaya from November 29.