School cab driver arrested in Bihar for sexually assaulting 2 minors

Shillong, November 29: Police in Bihar’s Begusarai district have arrested a school cab driver on charges of sexually assaulting two five-year-old girls.

The incident occurred on Tuesday at a village which comes under the Virpur police station in Begusarai.

The accused committed the crime after picking up the two girls from a private school to drop them home.

On the way, the accused stopped the vehicle in an isolated place and raped them.

He also made a video clips of the sexual assault and threatened them to dire consequences if they told anyone of the incident.

After committing the crime, the alleged driver dropped both the girls to their respective homes.

The victims reveal the ordeal to their parents and soon a family member of one of the girls chased the driver and managed to nab him.

They then handed over the accused driver to the police

The incident has created a massive outrage in the village and a violent mob set the school cab on fire.

“The local police of Virpur immediately reached the spot and arrested the accused. He is booked under the POCSO Act. The accused is associated with the private school for three years. We are also investigating whether the accused had made the video clips or not,” said Amit Kumar, SDPO of Sadar Begusarai.

“We have asked the school operator to clarify whether they have done the verification of the accused or not,” he said. (IANS)