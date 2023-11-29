Man killed for stealing cauliflower in Bihar

Shillong, November 29: A 50-year-old man was killed in Bihar’s East Champaran district for allegedly stealing a cauliflower.

The family members of the victim, Raghunath Prasad claimed that he was returning home on Tuesday when two persons intercepted and brutally assaulted him using batons and sharp-edged weapons.

They blamed Raghunath Prasad for stealing the cauliflower from their agricultural field.

Prasad was critically injured in the attack and taken to a nearby Primary Health Center (PHC) in Madhuban block where doctors declared him brought dead.

Following the incident, Madhuban police station SHO Raman Kumar and circle inspector Ashok Kumar Pandey visited the crime scene and investigated the matter.

“We have received a written complaint from the victim’s family. Accordingly, an FIR has been registered against two persons and a probe is on. The accused is at large. We are making efforts to nab them,” said Subodh Kumar, SHO of Pakri Dayal range of East Champaran district. (IANS)