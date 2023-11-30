GHADC Secy’s resort opposed, FIR filed

Tura, Nov 30: In an interesting development, the ongoing construction of a resort belonging to GHADC Secretary, Sim Recardo R Marak at Gondenggre village in West Garo Hills has been opposed by the Chambugong clan, the custodian of the a’king under which the site falls.

The resort in question is the upcoming Himalaya View point Resort, the construction of which the clan claim is illegal.

An FIR in this regard was filed recently with the Officer in-charge of Jengjal Police Outpost by one, Simson Ch Marak, a leader of the Chambugong clan along with over 40 other villagers. The FIR, which named the GHADC Secretary along with another person, Tipul G Marak (GHADC employee), was filed following a meeting held among villagers.

The FIR claimed that besides Marak not having possession of a patta for the land where the resort is being constructed, he also did not obtain NOC from the clan prior to the construction.

Meanwhile, allegations of threatening the clan members of dire consequences, have also been labeled against the GHADC Secretary and his companion, in the FIR.