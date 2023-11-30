Cancer awareness, screening camp held

Tura, Nov 30: The State Cancer Society of Meghalaya, in collaboration with Civil Hospital, Ampati, and NP-NCD, South West Garo Hills, conducted a commendable cancer awareness program and free screening camp on Thursday at Civil Hospital, Ampati.

A total of 71 individuals from South West Garo Hills participated in the program and benefited from the complimentary services offered during the camp. Specialist Dr. Anisha Mawlong, a cancer specialist and member secretary of the State Cancer Society of Meghalaya, led a team from Shillong to provide essential services at the camp. Advanced Screening Devices were utilized for effective patient screening.

Meghalaya Cancer Society is actively promoting awareness and providing cancer screening services throughout the state. The initiative began with District hospitals, forming a crucial part of Meghalaya’s Cancer Prevention and Early Detection strategy. In Garo Hills, outreach efforts have covered Baghmara and Williamnagar, with plans for Tura, Resu, and subsequent screenings at CHC, PHC, and grassroots levels.

Dr. Anisha Mawlong emphasized the need for public awareness about the state’s cancer status. She assured that the government is committed to investing in cancer care and screening services, aiming for early detection and improved outcomes.

Dr. Anisha Mawlong further highlighted the curability of cancer when detected early, with various free-of-cost treatments available at government facilities. She encouraged the public to overcome the fear associated with cancer diagnosis and emphasized the importance of regular screenings for a healthier future.

Dr. Denisha Momin, Medical Superintendent of Civil Hospital, Ampati, expressed enthusiasm about hosting such a program for the first time and emphasized the necessity for continued initiatives in the future.