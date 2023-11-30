‘Revenge’ murder: Arunachal cops arrest 7 persons after comprehensive inquiry

Guwahati, Nov 30: Police in East Kameng district of Arunachal Pradesh conducted a comprehensive investigation spanning four weeks and arrested seven persons accused in the murder of a man in Seppa.

Sources said the body of the deceased, later identified by his family members as Deva Taku from Kakukao village of Seppa, was recovered beside the road at Forest Colony, Type-III on October 30, 2023.

Earlier, a suo moto case (SPA/PS/case number 106/23) was registered under Sections 302/201 of IPC after the body had remained unidentified and no complaint was filed at the police station.

It may be noted that the deceased, Deva Taku, had been cleared of a murder charge and released from jail recently. Reportedly, Taku had unintentionally caused fatal injuries to Tokpar Tana, son of Taje Tana from Palin village, during a boxing class at Pakke Kessang in June this year.

Meanwhile, East Kameng superintendent of police Kamdam Sikom formed a special investigation team (SIT) which conducted a technical analysis of the CCTV footage and the deceased’s mobile phone.

According to the CCTV footage, Maya Sangchoju, wife of Janu alias Atam Tana of Palin village, Pakke Kesang district, was observed walking with the deceased, Deva Taku on the day of the crime.

Janu alias Atam Tana is the uncle of Tokpar Tana.

Further analysis revealed that Maya, Deva and two accused persons, Janu Tana and Byate Tana, were at the same location (place of occurence) during the commission of the offence.

Police said Maya was in constant touch with her husband over the phone while being with Deva. Assuming the incident was a case of revenge killing, the SIT initiated a rigorous investigation.

Further investigation revealed the involvement of other family members of Tokpar Tana, namely Byate Tana, Taje Tana (father), and Yangu Tana (mother), in hatching a conspiracy to kill Deva Taku.

On November 1, 2023, a police team went to Naharlagun to apprehend the accused. However, Tajik Nabam (a relative of the accused), after learning about the police team’s visit, informed Janu Tana, Byate Tana, Taje Tana, and Maya Sangchoju, allowing them to abscond.

Subsequently, the police arrested Byate Tana, Taje Tana and Tajik Nabam from Naharlagun on November 13.

During interrogation of the arrested trio, it was revealed that Janu alias Atam Tana, and his wife Maya Sangchoju, had left for Delhi after staying at James Tana’s house in Doimukh for five days.

Subsequent investigation revealed that the couple was in Hyderabad. Acting on the tip-off, East Kameng police arrested the duo on November 25, 2023.

Further investigation revealed that Janu alias Atam had employed his wife and waited for almost two months in Seppa to avenge the death of his brother.

“All the seven arrested accused have admitted their guilt, and the weapon of offence has been recovered in the presence of a magistrate along with other relevant materials,” the East Kameng SP said.