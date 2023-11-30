India responds to allegations of conspiracy against Khalistani terrorist in the US

Shillong, November 30: India has assured decisive action following heightened legal measures by the US against Indian national Nikhil Gupta.

The allegations involve a conspiracy to assassinate Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun on American soil. Arindam Bagchi, spokesperson for India’s Ministry of External Affairs, emphasized the gravity of the situation and acknowledged the ongoing investigation during bilateral security cooperation talks with the US.

India Today reported that in response to the accusations, the Indian government has established a specialized Enquiry Committee to thoroughly investigate the matter. The committee, formed on November 18, 2023, is tasked with examining all relevant aspects of the case. Bagchi stated that India would take necessary follow-up actions based on the committee’s findings, underscoring the government’s commitment to addressing potential implications for both international relations and internal security.

The US Justice Department’s announcement implicated an Indian government official in orchestrating an unsuccessful assassination attempt against Sikh separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, an American citizen. Nikhil Gupta, a 52-year-old individual allegedly involved in the plot, faces charges of murder-for-hire and conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire, each carrying a maximum sentence of 10 years.

US Attorney Damian Williams commended the collaborative efforts of agencies, including the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the FBI’s Counterintelligence Division, for thwarting the conspiracy. The case against Gupta involves detailed communications with an Indian government official (referred to as “CC-1”) responsible for security and intelligence. These communications were pivotal in planning and executing the assassination plot.

Court documents reveal that the Indian official provided Gupta with extensive personal information about the target, including his New York City address, phone numbers, and daily routine. Additionally, the official arranged a $15,000 advance payment, believing it would go to an undercover DEA officer acting as a hitman. Gupta is currently under arrest in the Czech Republic, pending extradition to the United States.