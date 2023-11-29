Meghalaya wants NHIDCL to complete Shillong-Dawki project earliest

Shillong, Nov 29: The Meghalaya government wants all the four packages of the Shillong-Dawki road to be completed on time and see NHIDCL and the contractors take their work seriously and start work as soon as possible.

Informing that that the NHIDCL has confirmed that they will start the repair work of road under phase four of Shillong-Dawki road project immediately, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said some patches of the road are in bad condition and arrangements have been made to ensure that the repair of the phase four or the fourth sector, which is closer towards Dawki, should start immediately. He further said that the government wants the NHIDCL and the contractors to start work immediately on the four packages of the road project.

PMAY

The State government is hopeful to meet its target of 1,40,000 houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) for the year 2023-24 by this working season. The (PMAY) Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana(U) is an initiative of the Government of India which aims at providing affordable housing to the urban poor by the year 2024.

The scheme was first launched on 25 June 2015.Giving out the comparison, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma who took a review meeting of the project on Wednesday said, “In the last four years the target for the state was roughly about 40,000- 50,000 houses and this year alone 2023- 2024 we have a target of one lakh 40,000 and this has happened because we have been really engaging with government of India”.

The Chief Minister said that the government have put a target to complete all the pending houses that are there in the list and the centre is cooperating by engaging and discussing in detail.

“We in fact have now released the second tranche also of funds so almost close to about 800 crores has already been spent. Almost all the houses are now are on track. And we should see the work started almost all of them,” he said further adding, “And we’re hopeful this is the working season that we will be able to complete the 1, 40,000 target that we have. And if that happens, it will be a very big achievement for the department and the government as a whole”.