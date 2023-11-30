Indigenous solutions for Indian Army: Members of defence industry on field trip to Arunachal

Guwahati, Nov 30: As part of the Government India’s initiative to promote home-grown defence industry and to obtain ‘Indian Solutions to Indian Conditions’, a delegation of representatives from IDEX (Innovation for Defence Excellence) -DIO (Defence Innovation Organisation) comprising of prominent members from the Indian Defence Industry including MSMEs, Start-ups and academia are on a four-day field tour to Kameng Sector of Arunachal Pradesh from 28 November to December 1.

The aim of the visit is to provide the Defence Industry, a first-hand opportunity to understand the actual field conditions to comprehend the problems being faced by the Army’s field formations and to gain first-hand knowledge about the kind of equipment and technology solutions are needed by them in guarding the nation.

The tour is being coordinated by the Army Design Bureau, which works as an interface between the civilian Defence Industry, the Academia and the Army to optimize technical threshold and solutions.

The industry representatives will visit Eastern Command’s Gajraj Corps at various forward locations in difficult High Altitude Terrain. EoIC