SAANS launched in Meghalaya

Shillong, Nov 30: The Government of Meghalaya, through its Health Department, took a significant step toward eradicating pneumonia from the state with the launch of the Social Awareness Action to Neutralize Pneumonia Successfully (SAANS) initiative.

The programme was inaugurated today at the Community Hall in Rangbihbih, East Khasi Hills, marking a crucial effort in combating this health challenge.

The event witnessed the presence of R M Kurbah, Deputy Commissioner of East Khasi Hills, who graced the programme as the chief guest. Also in attendance were P T Passah, Project Director of DRDA, and Dr. L. Kharmuti, District M&CH.

Highlighting the initiative’s focus on health awareness, a Health Mela was organized alongside the programme, featuring the important aspect of Aadhar seeding for the Meghalaya Health Insurance Scheme (MHIS).

One of the pivotal strategies to tackle child mortality stemming from pneumonia is the introduction of the Pneumococcal (PCV) vaccine into the state’s immunization schedule. This vaccine aims to significantly reduce pneumonia cases among children.

Recognizing the gravity of pneumonia-related child mortality, the Government of India initiated SAANS (Social Awareness and Action to Neutralize Pneumonia Successfully) campaign in November 2019. The campaign’s launch in Meghalaya underlines the state’s dedicated efforts to combat pneumonia effectively and with a focused approach.

This initiative aligns with the state’s commitment to ensuring the well-being of its citizens, especially the vulnerable child population, by introducing crucial vaccination measures and fostering health awareness through community engagement.