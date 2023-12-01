Friday, December 1, 2023
PM Modi meets Israeli Prez on sidelines of COP28

By: Agencies

Dubai, Dec 1: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a bilateral meeting with Israeli President Isaac Herzog on the sidelines of the COP28 Summit in Dubai.

The two leaders exchanged views on the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict in the region.

Prime Minister Modi expressed his condolences over the loss of lives in the October 7 Hamas attacks and welcomed the release of hostages.

The Prime Minister reiterated the need for continued and safe delivery of humanitarian aid for the affected population.

He emphasized on India’s support for a two-state solution, and early and durable resolution of the Israel-Palestine issue through dialogue and diplomacy.

President Herzog congratulated the Prime Minister on the success of India’s G20 Presidency and welcomed the launch of the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor.

IANS

