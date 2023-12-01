Friday, December 1, 2023
Israel confirms death of 3 hostages abducted by Hamas on Oct 7

By: Agencies

Tel Aviv, Dec 1: The Israel government has confirmed the death of three hostages who were kidnapped by Hamas after the October 7 mayhem in the country.

The Israel government said in a statement said that Maya Goren, Arye Zalmanovich and Ronen Engel, who were kidnapped on October 7, have died.

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum, which has been agitating across Israel for the release of all those taken hostage, said in a statement on Friday, “We mourn the death of Maya Goren, who was a kindergarten teacher in Kibbutz Nir Oz. Maya is the mother of Asif, Bar, Gal and Dekel.”

Maya‘s husband Avner Goren (56) was killed on October 7 during the Hamas attack.

The forum also mourned the death Ronen Engle, whose demise was also confirmed by the Israel government.

The forum said in a statement, “We mourn the death of Ronen Engel, who was killed in captivity. The family has received the tragic news.”

Ronen was a resident of Kibbutz Nir Oz in. He was a volunteer health worker and a bike enthusiast. His wife Karina and two children were also kidnapped on October 7, but were released last week.

Arye Zalmanovich (87), grandfather to five children, was one of the founding members of Kibbutz Nir Oz.

IANS

Mastermind behind stealing & selling SUVs to northeast states arrested
PM Modi meets Israeli Prez on sidelines of COP28

