Saturday, December 2, 2023
Gold, arms and narcotics seized from near India-B’desh border in Bengal

Kolkata, Dec 2:  Following a joint operation by the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), a cache of gold, arms and narcotics was seized from near the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal’s Nadia district on Saturday.

The marathon operation, according to sources, went on for 48 hours during which the seizures and related arrests were made.

A total of eight persons, including five women, have been arrested in this connection. The gold that was seized in the joint operation was in the form of gold biscuits weighing 3.5 kg, valued at around Rs 2.18 crore, BSF sources said.

Apart from the gold, one automatic pistol, three cartridges, a pistol magazine, 2 kg marijuana and 69 bottles of banned cough syrup were also seized.

The arrests and seizures were made mainly from Bijaypur village, which is pretty close to the India-Bangladesh border.

The arrested persons have reportedly confessed that all these were imported from Bangladesh and were meant for sale in West Bengal.

IANS

