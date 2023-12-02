Saturday, December 2, 2023
India’s gaming festival begins in city

By: By Our Reporter

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Dec 1: The first premier of the Odyssey, a two-day India’s gaming festival, began here on Friday.
India’s first ever premier gaming festival was inaugurated by Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh who also handed a cheque of Rs 40 lakhs to the organisers.
National and international eSports players will battle it out on call of duty and other mobile games to win the USD 50000.
The international event is being participated by eight teams including four from India while teams from Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore are also participating.
Lyngdoh said that the gaming industry is growing bigger and there is ample scope for the youths to show case their skills even as he added that the event would promote gaming among the youths of the state.

