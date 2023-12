By Our Reporter

Shillong, Dec 1: The Coordination Committee of Indo Bangla Riwar People (CCIBRP), on Friday condoled the death of one of the Khasi soldiers, Africa Suting who fought in the Bangladesh Liberation War in 1971.

Suting’s funeral will be held at the cemetery of the Catholic Church at Awla Punjee in Bangladesh on Saturday. The funeral service will start from his residence at noon and the Border Guard of Bangladesh will serve the gaurd of honour to the Khasi soldier.