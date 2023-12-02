Saturday, December 2, 2023
MEGHALAYA

Ranikor Bridge to Alikwareng junction to be made 2-lane: Dy CM

By: From Our Correspondent

From Our Correspondent

Mawkyrwat, Dec 1: Deputy Chief Minister also in charge PWD (Road) has said that the 4 km stretch of the Ranikor-Nongjri road from Ranikor Bridge to Alikwareng junction should be made into a two-lane road in accordance with the rest of the stretch.
The deputy chief minister accompanied by MLAs Pius Marwein and Olansing Suin, district deputy commissioner, chief engineer PWD roads, NHIDCL officials and other officers from the district on Thursday inspected the road where the contractor, Dhar Constructions had turned the two-lane road into a single lane.
After the inspection, Prestone admitted that there are parts of the road from Ranikor Bridge to Alikwareng junction which seems like an intermediate lane and there some parts seems like a single lane.
“I have discussed the matter with NHIDCL and we have taken up the issue that this road should be constructed in a two-lane like the rest of the stretch,” Tynsong said.
When asked about the Wahkaji-Phlangdiloin-Ranikor road, the deputy chief minister said that the state government has engaged a consultant to do the detail alignment because there were some changes in the alignment.
“After getting approval from Delhi about the alignment, they will do the detail project report. And I am sure that the second phase will become a reality,” Tynsong said, adding that the road will be constructed as an intermediate lane just as the Nongstoin-Wahkaji road.

