By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Dec 1: Martin Luther Christian University is organising a fete cum pre-Christmas celebration at the university campus at Dongktieh, Nongrah, on Saturday from 10 a.m onwards. The event has been organised with the primary aim of supporting those affected by the crisis in Manipur.

All incomes generated from the event will be donated to the Manipur relief camp, providing much-needed support to the affected communities, a statement here said.