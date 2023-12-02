MEGHALAYA Governor Phagu Chauhan flags off the Information, Education and Communication Van under Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra for urban areas at Raj Bhavan, on Friday. (MIPR) By: By Our Reporter Date: December 2, 2023 Share post: FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinEmail Previous articleMLCU to host programme in aide of crisis-hit ManipurNext articleProg educate on benefits of renewable energy Related articles MEGHALAYA An MTC bus carrying passengers from Shillong to Silchar narrowly avoided disaster on Friday when it skidded off a bridge and then miraculously... MEGHALAYA ‘Viksit Bharat yatra will make people aware of central schemes’ By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Dec 1: The BJP in the state intends to address the age-old problem of central... MEGHALAYA Two minors drown in WJH From Our Correspondent JOWAI, Dec 1: Two boys tragically perished during a swim at the Kdong Umkhangrah stream near... MEGHALAYA Paul pans official take on Lineage Act By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Dec 1: Social Welfare Minister, Paul Lyngdoh has termed an official letter saying that a...