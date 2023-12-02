News Capsule

Saturday, December 2, 2023
MEGHALAYA

Dept renamed
In pursuance of a Cabinet decision on November 16, the state governor is pleased to rename the Labour Department as Department of Labour, Employment & Skill Development, Government of Meghalaya with immediate effect. Henceforth, all communications /correspondences etc. shall be addressed accordingly, a statement here informed.

 

Farmers’ meet
The 3rd Meghalaya Farmers’ Parliament 2023 will be held on December 4 and 5 at the State Convention Centre, from 10 a.m onwards.

 

Empowerfest
The office of the Commissioner of Persons with Disabilities in collaboration with State Resource Centre on Disability Affairs, Shillong is organising the “Empowerfest 2023” on the occasion of International Day of Persons with Disabilities at U Soso Tham Auditorium on December 4, at 11 a.m. Social Welfare Minister, Paul Lyngdoh will be the chief guest.
Meanwhile, the office of the District Social Welfare Officer, East Khasi Hills will observe International Day of Persons with Disabilities on December 4 at the Multi Purpose Hall, Mawtap Pyllun, Sohiong C&RD Block from 10 a.m onwards.

 

ABVP
The executive meeting of ABVP Meghalaya Prant was held on Friday and new office bearers were elected. ABVP Meghalaya Prant unanimously re-elected Sashankutlang Khongthohrem and Tengku M Marak as the state president and state secretary respectively for the second term for the year 2023-24.

Ranikor Bridge to Alikwareng junction to be made 2-lane: Dy CM
Iconic Ward's Lake hosts Water Heritage Fortnight

