Iconic Ward’s Lake hosts Water Heritage Fortnight

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Dec 1: As part of the ‘Catch the Rain Campaign 2023’, the office of Deputy Commissioner, East Khasi Hills district observed the Water Heritage Fortnight on Friday at the Ward’s Lake in Shillong.

The objective was to highlight the centrality of water bodies as cherished spaces for community connect. Officials said such events will serve as a template of how cultural/public events can be used to raise public consciousness about safeguarding the state’s rich water heritage.

According to the officials, the events will also help create awareness and ownership among people and promote tourism and restoration of heritage structures, some lying in decrepit condition.

In order to conserve and make an inventory of the state’s rich water heritage structures, the Ministry of Jal Shakti had identified 75 structures as “Water Heritage Structure” as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebration.

The Ward’s Lake is one of these structures which fulfil the parameters set by the Selection Committee under the Ministry of Jal Shakti.

The parameters are that the structure must have a lifespan of at least 100 years and should be the result of significant human intervention or engineering, not be entirely natural. Additionally, it must serve as an illustration of historical water practices.

“The Ward’s Lake fulfils all these criteria and hence, there is a need for us to sensitise and encourage stakeholders and communities about the importance and need to protect, conserve and promote our water resources,” Deputy Commissioner RM Kurbah said.

She expressed concern over the alarming disappearance of streams and rivers due to advancing civilization. She called for the adoption of proactive measures to preserve these vital water sources for the future generations.

Stressing on the importance of responsible water usage, she called upon the community to implement practices that ensure the preservation of water for upcoming needs.

During the programme, Kurbah felicitated 11 VECs representing the different C&RD Blocks of East Khasi Hills district. It was aimed at honouring their contributions to water conservation efforts.

“The event drew participation from different villages of the district. The VECs shared their commendation for Meghalaya’s enduring commitment to water conservation. Specifically, they highlighted the existence of two significant water conservation points in Meghalaya that have persisted for nearly a century. These sites, located at Ward’s Lake and Thadlaskein in Jowai, serve as exemplary models for water conservation initiatives,” an official statement said.