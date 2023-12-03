Assembly election results: People have faith in BJP & PM Modi, says MP Rudy

New Delhi, Dec 3: BJP leader and MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy said that it is the people’s faith being reflected in the Assembly election results of the four states.

“As a national party, the BJP’s presence has now expanded to states as well. Now, the Congress knows whom they are contesting against, and in the coming days, it will be difficult for them,” said Rudy.

As the counting for the four states is currently underway, early trends show the BJP leading in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh while the Congress is ahead in Telangana.

The counting of votes for the 119-member Telangana Assembly, 199 seats in the 200-member Rajasthan Assembly, 230-member Madhya Pradesh Assembly and 90-member Chhattisgarh Assembly began at 8 a.m. on Sunday.

The BJP’s lead has surpassed the halfway mark in Rajasthan, with their candidates being ahead in 114 seats, while the Congress is leading in 70, as per the Election Commission trends for the state’s Assembly polls on Sunday at 12:18 p.m.

In Chhattisgarh, the BJP is leading in 54 seats and the Congress in 34, according to the ECI website.

In Madhya Pradesh, the BJP is now ahead in 157 seats, while the Congress is in 70. In Telangana, the Congress is leading in 65, BRS in 39, BJP in nine, and CPI is leading on one. (IANS)