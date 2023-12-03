Sunday, December 3, 2023
NATIONAL

Assembly election results: People have faith in BJP & PM Modi, says MP Rudy

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

New Delhi, Dec 3: BJP leader and MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy said that it is the people’s faith being reflected in the Assembly election results of the four states.

“As a national party, the BJP’s presence has now expanded to states as well. Now, the Congress knows whom they are contesting against, and in the coming days, it will be difficult for them,” said Rudy.

As the counting for the four states is currently underway, early trends show the BJP leading in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh while the Congress is ahead in Telangana.

The counting of votes for the 119-member Telangana Assembly, 199 seats in the 200-member Rajasthan Assembly, 230-member Madhya Pradesh Assembly and 90-member Chhattisgarh Assembly began at 8 a.m. on Sunday.

The BJP’s lead has surpassed the halfway mark in Rajasthan, with their candidates being ahead in 114 seats, while the Congress is leading in 70, as per the Election Commission trends for the state’s Assembly polls on Sunday at 12:18 p.m.

In Chhattisgarh, the BJP is leading in 54 seats and the Congress in 34, according to the ECI website.

In Madhya Pradesh, the BJP is now ahead in 157 seats, while the Congress is in 70. In Telangana, the Congress is leading in 65, BRS in 39, BJP in nine, and CPI is leading on one. (IANS)

Previous article
From celebrations to deserted look, mood changes at Cong HQ
Next article
Formation of medical board for Sujay Bhadra’s voice test hangs fire

Related articles

NATIONAL

Revanth Reddy leaves in rally for Gandhi Bhavan

Hyderabad, Dec 3 :Telangana Committee President A. Revanth Reddy left for party headquarters Gandhi Bhavan in a huge...
NATIONAL

Victory of people of Telangana, not Cong: Karnataka Dy CM Shivakumar

Bengaluru, Dec 3:Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar stated on Sunday that the result in Telangana is not the...
NATIONAL

Formation of medical board for Sujay Bhadra’s voice test hangs fire

Kolkata, Dec 3: Despite a clear order from a special court in Kolkata, complications continue over the formation...
NATIONAL

From celebrations to deserted look, mood changes at Cong HQ

New Delhi, Dec 3 :The initial brouhaha in the Congress over the counting results on Sunday morning soon...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Revanth Reddy leaves in rally for Gandhi Bhavan

NATIONAL 0
Hyderabad, Dec 3 :Telangana Committee President A. Revanth Reddy...

Victory of people of Telangana, not Cong: Karnataka Dy CM Shivakumar

NATIONAL 0
Bengaluru, Dec 3:Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar stated on...

Formation of medical board for Sujay Bhadra’s voice test hangs fire

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Dec 3: Despite a clear order from a...
Load more

Popular news

Revanth Reddy leaves in rally for Gandhi Bhavan

NATIONAL 0
Hyderabad, Dec 3 :Telangana Committee President A. Revanth Reddy...

Victory of people of Telangana, not Cong: Karnataka Dy CM Shivakumar

NATIONAL 0
Bengaluru, Dec 3:Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar stated on...

Formation of medical board for Sujay Bhadra’s voice test hangs fire

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Dec 3: Despite a clear order from a...
Load more

© 2023 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge