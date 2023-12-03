Sunday, December 3, 2023
NATIONAL

From celebrations to deserted look, mood changes at Cong HQ

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

New Delhi, Dec 3 :The initial brouhaha in the Congress over the counting results on Sunday morning soon subsided as the BJP surged ahead in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

In the morning, just when the counting of votes began in the four states and initial trend showed Congress leading, many enthusiastic workers dressed in traditional attires thronged to the party headquarter here.

The supporters danced to the folk tunes of Rajasthan. Some party workers even came to the headquarters dressed as Lord Ram, Lakhsman and Hanuman. Even ‘ladoos’ (sweets) were ordered at the party headquarters.

The cheer, however, was short-lived when the BJP started taking leads in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

The expression on the faces of the Congress workers was clearly evident as their hope was shattered. Many party workers also raised slogans against the usage of the EVM machine in the polls.

Despite running aggressive campaigns and promising guarantees, the Congress seems to be unable to win people’s trust in the election.

Voting for the 90-member Assembly of Chhattisgarh took place on November 7 and 17, for 230-member Madhya Pradesh Assembly on November 17 and 200-member Rajasthan Assembly on November 25.(IANS)

Previous article
Not accommodating INDIA bloc partner SP, raking OBC issue cost Congress Madhya Pradesh?
Next article
Assembly election results: People have faith in BJP & PM Modi, says MP Rudy

Related articles

NATIONAL

Revanth Reddy leaves in rally for Gandhi Bhavan

Hyderabad, Dec 3 :Telangana Committee President A. Revanth Reddy left for party headquarters Gandhi Bhavan in a huge...
NATIONAL

Victory of people of Telangana, not Cong: Karnataka Dy CM Shivakumar

Bengaluru, Dec 3:Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar stated on Sunday that the result in Telangana is not the...
NATIONAL

Formation of medical board for Sujay Bhadra’s voice test hangs fire

Kolkata, Dec 3: Despite a clear order from a special court in Kolkata, complications continue over the formation...
NATIONAL

Assembly election results: People have faith in BJP & PM Modi, says MP Rudy

New Delhi, Dec 3: BJP leader and MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy said that it is the people's faith...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Revanth Reddy leaves in rally for Gandhi Bhavan

NATIONAL 0
Hyderabad, Dec 3 :Telangana Committee President A. Revanth Reddy...

Victory of people of Telangana, not Cong: Karnataka Dy CM Shivakumar

NATIONAL 0
Bengaluru, Dec 3:Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar stated on...

Formation of medical board for Sujay Bhadra’s voice test hangs fire

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Dec 3: Despite a clear order from a...
Load more

Popular news

Revanth Reddy leaves in rally for Gandhi Bhavan

NATIONAL 0
Hyderabad, Dec 3 :Telangana Committee President A. Revanth Reddy...

Victory of people of Telangana, not Cong: Karnataka Dy CM Shivakumar

NATIONAL 0
Bengaluru, Dec 3:Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar stated on...

Formation of medical board for Sujay Bhadra’s voice test hangs fire

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Dec 3: Despite a clear order from a...
Load more

© 2023 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge