Formation of medical board for Sujay Bhadra’s voice test hangs fire

Kolkata, Dec 3: Despite a clear order from a special court in Kolkata, complications continue over the formation of a special medical board at Centre-run ESI Hospital for the voice sample test of Sujay Krishna Bhadra, a prime accused in the multi-crore cash-for-school job case.

The hospital authorities have expressed inability to form the full-medical board owing to acute shortage of neurologists there.

So, for the time being, the hospital authorities have decided to form an available medical board with doctors from other streams of medical science required for its formation.

According to sources, the hospital authorities have also got the permission of the same special court for formation of this available medical board without any neurologist there.

As per the earlier order of the special board on November 24, the medical board was supposed to have one cardiologist, one neurologist and one ENT specialist.

If once the medical board gives the go-ahead signal for conducting the voice-sampling test of Bhadra, the same should be done in presence of a forensic expert, one general physician and an independent witness, reads the order.

Bhadra is currently being housed at state-run S.S.K.M Medical College & Hospital in south Kolkata since his bypass surgery in August.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) probing the school job case has again and again accused the hospital authorities of non-cooperation in conducting Bhadra’s voice sampling test.

The voice sample test has become imperative now following the Calcutta High Court’s direction to wind up the investigation into the school jobs case by December 31.

Recently, Naushad Siddique, the lone All India Secular Front (AISF) representative in West Bengal Assembly, expressed apprehension over the life threat for Bhadra.

“The voice of Bhadra is very important in this connection. Though his voice ED sleuths might be able to reach the residences of the top influential people in the state. So there is a life threat for him. There can be even any major accident,” Siddique said. (IANS)