Bhupesh Baghel trails in Patan; neck-to-neck contest in Chhattisgarh election

Shillong, December 3: In the Patan assembly constituency, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel is currently behind, while his nephew, the BJP candidate, is taking the lead.

As per India Today, the ongoing election in Chhattisgarh is witnessing a close competition between the Congress and BJP. Sometime ago, the Chief Minister was leading in the Patan constituency.

Vote counting commenced at 8 am on Sunday in Chhattisgarh, concluding a vigorous campaign season marked by intense efforts from major parties, primarily Congress and BJP, to attract voters.

Similar to the 2018 assembly election, Chhattisgarh underwent voting in two phases, with 20 seats on November 7 and the remaining 70 seats on November 17. The voter turnout stands at 76.31%, slightly lower than the 76.88% recorded in the 2018 election.

The Congress secured a majority with 68 seats in the 2018 election, ending the BJP’s 15-year rule, which only managed 15 seats. Now, in 2023, the Congress, led by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, confronts a robust challenge from the BJP, determined to regain lost ground. The incumbent party is also striving to win over voters with its populist schemes for farmers and women, aiming to combat anti-incumbency.