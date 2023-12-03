Sunday, December 3, 2023
News Alert

Bhupesh Baghel trails in Patan; neck-to-neck contest in Chhattisgarh election

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

Shillong, December 3: In the Patan assembly constituency, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel is currently behind, while his nephew, the BJP candidate, is taking the lead.

As per India Today, the ongoing election in Chhattisgarh is witnessing a close competition between the Congress and BJP. Sometime ago, the Chief Minister was leading in the Patan constituency.

Vote counting commenced at 8 am on Sunday in Chhattisgarh, concluding a vigorous campaign season marked by intense efforts from major parties, primarily Congress and BJP, to attract voters.

Similar to the 2018 assembly election, Chhattisgarh underwent voting in two phases, with 20 seats on November 7 and the remaining 70 seats on November 17. The voter turnout stands at 76.31%, slightly lower than the 76.88% recorded in the 2018 election.

The Congress secured a majority with 68 seats in the 2018 election, ending the BJP’s 15-year rule, which only managed 15 seats. Now, in 2023, the Congress, led by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, confronts a robust challenge from the BJP, determined to regain lost ground. The incumbent party is also striving to win over voters with its populist schemes for farmers and women, aiming to combat anti-incumbency.

Previous article
Shivraj, Kamal Nath lead in MP as vote count continues
Next article
Celebrations break out at Revanth Reddy’s house as Congress leads in Telangana

Related articles

Business

How OpenAI fired Sam Altman while blindsiding Satya Nadella

Shillong, December 3: Fresh details have emerged in Sam Altman’s ousting from OpenAI, with a new report claiming...
NATIONAL

UP court orders Amar Mani Tripathi’s arrest, attachment of properties

Basti, Dec 3 : An MP/MLA court in Uttar Pradesh's Basti district has asked officials concerned to identify...
INTERNATIONAL

Small tsunamis reach areas along Japan’s Pacific coast

Shillong, December 3: The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said that small tsunamis were observed in areas along the...
NATIONAL

First elbow replacement surgery done at KGMU

Lucknow, Dec 3: Orthopaedic surgeons at King George's Medical University (KGMU) have relieved Veer Bhadra, a farmer, of...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

How OpenAI fired Sam Altman while blindsiding Satya Nadella

Business 0
Shillong, December 3: Fresh details have emerged in Sam...

UP court orders Amar Mani Tripathi’s arrest, attachment of properties

NATIONAL 0
Basti, Dec 3 : An MP/MLA court in Uttar...

Small tsunamis reach areas along Japan’s Pacific coast

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, December 3: The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said...
Load more

Popular news

How OpenAI fired Sam Altman while blindsiding Satya Nadella

Business 0
Shillong, December 3: Fresh details have emerged in Sam...

UP court orders Amar Mani Tripathi’s arrest, attachment of properties

NATIONAL 0
Basti, Dec 3 : An MP/MLA court in Uttar...

Small tsunamis reach areas along Japan’s Pacific coast

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, December 3: The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said...
Load more

© 2023 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge