BJP confident of win in Assembly polls, leads in MP, Raj, Chhattisgarh

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, December 3: BJP spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill on Sunday expressed confidence in the party’s electoral prospects, declaring an imminent victory in the Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh. As per the latest trends, the BJP was currently leading in these key states.

“BJP will win 3-0 in this Assembly elections. The party’s ‘vijay rath’ will come to Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh.” The spokesperson exuded optimism, painting a picture of triumph for the BJP in these crucial battlegrounds.

The BJP has surpassed the halfway point in Rajasthan, with their candidates leading in 102 seats, while the Congress was ahead in 77, as per the Election Commission trends for the state’s Assembly polls on Sunday at 10:50 a.m.

In Chhattisgarh, the BJP was leading in 43 seats, and the Congress in 37, according to the ECI website.

BJP was leading massively in Madhya Pradesh with 150 followed by Congress with 65 seats

In Telangana, the Congress was leading in 58, BRS in 33, BJP in 7, and CPI was leading on one.

The counting of votes for the 119-member Telangana Assembly, 199 seats in 200-member Rajasthan Assembly, 230-member Madhya Pradesh Assembly and 90-member Chhattisgarh Assembly began at 8 a.m. on Sunday.

Workers and supporters who have gathered in party offices, holding placards and raising slogans, seemed to have high expectations from their respective parties.

Polling for Chhattisgarh took place in two phases on November 7 and 17, while Madhya Pradesh voted on November 17, Rajasthan on November 25 and Telangana on November 30. (IANS)

Bengal BJP president seeks ED probe against medical college

