Israel Defense Forces announces death of 2 more soldiers

Shillong, December 3: The IDF has announced the death of two of its soldiers while fighting with Hamas militants.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in a statement on Sunday said that the soldiers were identified as Aschalwu Sama and Or Brandes.

The statement said Sama was wounded on November 14 and succumbed to his injuries on Saturday evening. Shoham was killed on Saturday during fight with Hamas militants on Saturday.

With this, IDF has announced the death of 72 soldiers since its ground invasion began on October 27.

It is to be noted that IDF lost a total of 398 soldiers since the Hamas mayhem on October 7. (IANS)