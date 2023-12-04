Monday, December 4, 2023
Meghalaya Signbank Mobile App gets coveted tech award

By: By Our Reporter

Shillong, Dec 4: Meghalaya Signbank Mobile App of the Office of the Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities, won the 8th eNorthEast Award 2023, in the category of Learning & Education.

The prestigious award was conferred at the award ceremony jointly organized by the Council for Social and Digital Development (CSDD), Digital Empowerment Foundation (DEF), and North East Development Foundation in Guwahati on November 25.

Meghalaya Signbank provides users with a complete library of Meghalaya Sign Language signs and gestures for successful communication. It covers everything from everyday sentences to expert vocabulary.

The app’s user-friendly interface allows users to search for and make signs in real-time, making it simple to express themselves spontaneously. The app facilitates real-time conversations with both deaf and hearing individuals, fostering inclusivity. Users can type text messages, and the app instantly converts them into finger spelling sign language, allowing for swift communication via text.

Some of the features included are :When users write English/Khasi/Garo words, the matching sign appears in video format. The app includes signs from different regions within Meghalaya, showcasing the dialectical richness of the language. the Lexical entries are classified, making it simple to locate signs relating to specific topics.

Cultural nuances are preserved by including socio-cultural phrases and local locale The signs are translated into Khasi and Garo, allowing users of multiple languages to use the program.

Meghalaya SignBank initiative was a collaborative effort initiated by the Office of the Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities, Meghalaya, in partnership with the National Informatics Center (NIC), Meghalaya, and Dr. Melissa G. Wallang, Assistant Professor of Linguistics at the North East Regional Institute of Education, a unit of NCERT, Shillong, and the Deaf community members and sign language experts of Meghalaya.

IANS

Guwahati Masters badminton: Unnati Hooda confident good show will take her into top-50

