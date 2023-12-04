Monday, December 4, 2023
CRIME

Police complaint filed against Karnataka man for terming RSS ‘terrorist’ organisation

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, December 4: A police complaint has been lodged against a person for allegedly putting up a social media post dubbing the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) a “terrorist” organisation, police sources said on Monday.

The complaint has been registered at the Gangavathi police station in Koppal.

Ameer Ammu, a resident of Gangavathi town, had shared a social media post condemning the attack on visually challenged elderly Muslim man.

“You have robbed an aged blind man and forced him to raise ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans. You RSS workers don’t you have any respect? There is no other worst terror outfit than you,” Ameer had stated in his post.

More details are awaited yet to emerge regarding the case.

On November 24, a group of youths had burnt the beard of a visually-challenged 65-year-old Hussein Saab and forced him to chant ‘Jai Sriram’ slogans near Siddikeri Railway Bridge in Gangavathi town.

The incident had taken place when the man was returning to Gangavathi from Hospet late at night.

While he was waiting for an auto, the bike-borne accused forcefully took him on their vehicle under the railway bridge, burnt his beard and forced him to chant ‘Jai Sriram’ slogans.

After assaulting him brutally, the youth robbed cash and escaped. He was forced to spend the night under the railway bridge.

He was noticed by shepherds in the morning and they escorted him to his house. Hussain Saab had registered a police complaint in this regard.

Koppal SP Yashoda Vantagodi had visited the spot and assured that the accused would be tracked soon. (IANS)

