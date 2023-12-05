Tuesday, December 5, 2023
CRIME

British national held for possessing drugs valued at Rs 15 lakh

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, December 5: Goa Police on Tuesday arrested a British national for allegedly possessing drugs valued at Rs 15 lakh.

Crime Branch officers said that the raid was conducted at Vagator in North Goa and action was taken.

“The accused person, identified as John Parkinson, 52, is a resident of Camberwell, London. He has been arrested for being in possession of 190 LSD perforated papers, weighing 1.914 grams and 4.353 grams LSD liquid, all valued at Rs. 15 lakh,” police said.

Police have registered an offense under the NDPS Act. (IANS)

