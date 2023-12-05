Assam records significant dip in crime rate since 2021: NCRB

Guwahati, Dec 5: Assam has witnessed a significant decline in the crime rate since 2021, the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) stated in its latest report on crime rates in the country.

According to the NCRB report, the crime rate (per lakh population) in Assam dipped from 341 cases in the year 2021 to 194.2 cases in the year 2022.

Besides, the report states that cases under IPC and Special and Local Laws (SLL) have substantially declined from 1,33,239 cases in the year 2021 to 68,937 cases last year.

Of these, cases registered under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) decreased to 59,315 in 2022 from 1,19,883 in 2021.

Crimes related to the Special and Local Laws (SLL) also declined to 9,622 from 13,356 in 2021, the NCRB report stated.

“The latest NCRB report suggests overall crime in Assam has reduced by nearly 50 percent since 2021. Our efforts in transparent recruitment and investments in SMART policing are bearing fruit. We will not rest till Assam is crime free,” Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma posted on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter).

The chief minister attributed the significant drop in the crime rate to fast paced and transparent police recruitment by the state government; zero tolerance against corruption and investment made over the past couple of years in smart policing.

While there has been a dip in all categories of crime, reportedly there has been a decline in crimes against women because of enhanced crime prevention measures, better investigation leading to arrest and charge sheeting of the accused.

As it is, the state police authorities have during the past couple of years intensified campaigns against all forms of crimes and corruption in the state.