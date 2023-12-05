No scam in EGH eco-tourism project: Paul Lyngdoh

Shillong, Dec 5: Tourism Minister, Paul Lyngdoh has denied any scam in the eco-tourism project in East Garo Hills (EGH).

Giving details of the project, Paul Lyngdoh said that the rural eco-tourism circuit project in Garo Hills was sanctioned by NEC in 2017 for 12 projects out of which 9 are in East Garo Hills, one in West Garo Hills and two in South West Garo Hills at a total cost of Rs 14.39 crores.

According to Lyngdoh, each location consists of construction of traditional dwelling cottages, with bedroom, common room, toilet, land scaping etc., amounting to Rs 9.91 lakhs.

Lyngdoh said that out of Rs 14.39 crores, a total amount of Rs 1361.45 lakhs has been paid to the respective contractors for the works completed even as he added that the works are in final stages of completion.

Defending the delay in the completion of the projects, he said that the main cause of the delay is the challenges which the department faced for difficult approach road to various sites which was further compounded by monsoon season, bye election in East Garo Hills and even the lockdown.

Meanwhile, the Minister also defended the lack of amenities in different tourist sites saying he has already held a review meeting on these existing sites where amenities are found lacking and the department will take course correction.

Informing that lot of proposals are being prepared to improve these sites, he added that the department will have consultations with the stakeholders since many of these sites are not the property of Tourism department, but they are only supporting the local communities.

He, however, said maintained that the department would like to take course correction in this regard.

The Government is also in touch with the Ministry of Tourism and the department have been assured of funding for tourism circuits and the Government of Meghalaya is also exploring options through externally aided projects since the National Development Bank has become a partner in EAP and the agreement has been signed.