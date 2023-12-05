Commerce and Industries Dept holds X-mas sale

Tura, Dec 5: The District Commerce and Industries Centre (DCIC), West Garo Hills, Tura on Tuesday organized a Christmas Sale at its Office premises in Dakopgre. Additional Deputy Commissioner, West Garo Hills Winje G Momin inaugurated the event.

According to Functional Manager, Ferdinand Sangma, local products made by trainees at various Departmental Training centres and Training Schemes implemented by DCIC, Tura such as, Cane and Bamboo products from Gambegre Training Centre, Products of trainees of Rural Artisans, Iron and Steel Fabrication products from Cherangre Training Centre and Tailored and Embroidery items from Training Centre at Asanang and Dakopgre Training centres were put up for sale.

General Manager, DCIC, Tura Don Felicent R Marak, Officers and Staff of DCIC were present at the event.