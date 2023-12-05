Tuesday, December 5, 2023
MEGHALAYANews Alert

Commerce and Industries Dept holds X-mas sale

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

Tura, Dec 5: The District Commerce and Industries Centre (DCIC), West Garo Hills, Tura on Tuesday organized a Christmas Sale at its Office premises in Dakopgre. Additional Deputy Commissioner, West Garo Hills Winje G Momin inaugurated the event.

According to Functional Manager, Ferdinand Sangma, local products made by trainees at various Departmental Training centres and Training Schemes implemented by DCIC, Tura such as, Cane and Bamboo products from Gambegre Training Centre, Products of trainees of Rural Artisans, Iron and Steel Fabrication products from Cherangre Training Centre and Tailored and Embroidery items from Training Centre at Asanang and Dakopgre Training centres were put up for sale.

General Manager, DCIC, Tura Don Felicent R Marak, Officers and Staff of DCIC were present at the event.

Previous article
No scam in EGH eco-tourism project: Paul Lyngdoh

Related articles

Business

Traders advised caution for next two days as market is overheated

Shillong, December 5: Despite a broad-based rally, the fear gauge India VIX is also going up. Traders are advised...
MEGHALAYA

No scam in EGH eco-tourism project: Paul Lyngdoh

  Shillong, Dec 5: Tourism Minister, Paul Lyngdoh has denied any scam in the eco-tourism project in East Garo...
INTERNATIONAL

Two more army personnel killed in Gaza, death toll 80: IDF

Shillong, December 5: The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Tuesday said that two more army personnel have been...
NATIONAL

Assam records significant dip in crime rate since 2021: NCRB

Guwahati, Dec 5: Assam has witnessed a significant decline in the crime rate since 2021, the National Crime...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Traders advised caution for next two days as market is overheated

Business 0
Shillong, December 5: Despite a broad-based rally, the fear...

No scam in EGH eco-tourism project: Paul Lyngdoh

MEGHALAYA 0
  Shillong, Dec 5: Tourism Minister, Paul Lyngdoh has denied...

Two more army personnel killed in Gaza, death toll 80: IDF

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, December 5: The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on...
Load more

Popular news

Traders advised caution for next two days as market is overheated

Business 0
Shillong, December 5: Despite a broad-based rally, the fear...

No scam in EGH eco-tourism project: Paul Lyngdoh

MEGHALAYA 0
  Shillong, Dec 5: Tourism Minister, Paul Lyngdoh has denied...

Two more army personnel killed in Gaza, death toll 80: IDF

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, December 5: The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on...
Load more

© 2023 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge