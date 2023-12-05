‘Vision 50 Initiative to create more civil service aspirants’

Guwahati, Dec 5 : The Vision 50 Academy at the Central Public School Badarpur recently hosted a momentous event dedicated to inspiring and guiding young minds towards cracking the prestigious Civil Services Examination.

Prof DP Agrawal, Former Chairman of the Union Public Service Commission of India (UPSC), graced the occasion as the keynote speaker, sharing invaluable insights on the journey to success in the nation’s most competitive examination, according to a USTM Press communique received here on Tuesday evening.

This enlightening session, held on the Founder’s Day Celebration of all educational institutions under the ERD Foundation Guwahati, drew the participation of hundreds of enthusiastic school and college students, as well as other stakeholders keen on fostering educational excellence.

In his opening remarks, Mahbubul Hoque, Founder Chancellor of the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya and Chairman of ERD Foundation Guwahati expressed his warm welcome to the esteemed guests and participants. Reflecting on the importance of initiatives like Vision 50, he underscored the Foundation’s commitment to nurturing the aspirations of young minds and creating a robust platform for their growth.

Prof DP Agrawal’s address to the gathering was a highlight of the event, as he shared his vast experience and knowledge on the intricacies of cracking the Civil Services Examination. His motivational talk resonated with the attendees, providing valuable insights and practical tips for those aspiring to become the future leaders of the nation. Following the address, an interactive session allowed the students to engage directly with Prof Agrawal, benefiting from his wisdom and expertise.

Prof GD Sharma, Vice Chancellor of USTM, spoke in his concluding remarks about ERDF’s significant contribution to the educational landscape in the Northeast region. Commending the visionary journey of Mahbubul Hoque, he highlighted the foundation’s humble beginnings and emphasized the mission to cultivate an environment where students comprehend the significance of dreams, visions, and missions in their educational journey.

Founder’s Day 2023 was celebrated across all ERDF institutions with a range of competitions, including debates, speeches, essays, poems, photo albums, art and painting displays, singing, and video presentations. The theme, “Career and Social Responsibility,” aimed to instill a sense of purpose and responsibility in the student community. Cash prizes were awarded to encourage and recognize outstanding achievements.

The event was graced by the presence of Dr RK Sharma, Advisor USTM, and Dr BK Das, Pro Vice Chancellor USTM, Yeasmin Choudhury, Principal, CPSB, adding to the collective wisdom shared during the celebration. Dr Azmol Barbhuiya, Academic Registrar USTM, delivered the vote of thanks, expressing gratitude to all participants and contributors for making the event a resounding success.

The Vision 50 Initiative marks a significant step towards creating a generation of Civil Service aspirants who are not only academically competent but also socially responsible, embodying the values of leadership and service to the nation. As the ERD Foundation continues to shape the educational landscape in the Northeast, initiatives like Vision 50 stand out as beacons of inspiration for aspiring minds.