Tuesday, December 5, 2023
Politics

Not in race for MP CM’s post, announces Shivraj Singh Chouhan

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

Shillong, December 5: Amid speculations on the next Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, where the BJP retained power in a landslide, outgoing incumbent Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday announced that he is not in the race for the post.

Chouhan made the announcement in a video, saying that he was not an aspirant for the post earlier and is not so now too, and is only a worker of the party and will strive to accomplish whatever responsibility the party gives him.

He termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi his leader and said he would diligently to whatever work that was assigned to him.

The BJP won 163 seats in the 230-member house while the Congress could only get 66, and the remaining one was won by the Bharat Adivasi Party.

Chouhan also said that he will be going to Chhindwara – the bastion of state Congress chief Kamal Nath – on Wednesday and not be going to Delhi. (IANS)

Previous article
Revanth Reddy likely to take oath as Chief Minister of Telangana soon: Report

Related articles

Business

Traders advised caution for next two days as market is overheated

Shillong, December 5: Despite a broad-based rally, the fear gauge India VIX is also going up. Traders are advised...
MEGHALAYA

Commerce and Industries Dept holds X-mas sale

Tura, Dec 5: The District Commerce and Industries Centre (DCIC), West Garo Hills, Tura on Tuesday organized a...
MEGHALAYA

No scam in EGH eco-tourism project: Paul Lyngdoh

  Shillong, Dec 5: Tourism Minister, Paul Lyngdoh has denied any scam in the eco-tourism project in East Garo...
INTERNATIONAL

Two more army personnel killed in Gaza, death toll 80: IDF

Shillong, December 5: The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Tuesday said that two more army personnel have been...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Traders advised caution for next two days as market is overheated

Business 0
Shillong, December 5: Despite a broad-based rally, the fear...

Commerce and Industries Dept holds X-mas sale

MEGHALAYA 0
Tura, Dec 5: The District Commerce and Industries Centre...

No scam in EGH eco-tourism project: Paul Lyngdoh

MEGHALAYA 0
  Shillong, Dec 5: Tourism Minister, Paul Lyngdoh has denied...
Load more

Popular news

Traders advised caution for next two days as market is overheated

Business 0
Shillong, December 5: Despite a broad-based rally, the fear...

Commerce and Industries Dept holds X-mas sale

MEGHALAYA 0
Tura, Dec 5: The District Commerce and Industries Centre...

No scam in EGH eco-tourism project: Paul Lyngdoh

MEGHALAYA 0
  Shillong, Dec 5: Tourism Minister, Paul Lyngdoh has denied...
Load more

© 2023 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge