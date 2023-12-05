Tuesday, December 5, 2023
Politics

Revanth Reddy likely to take oath as Chief Minister of Telangana soon: Report

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

Shillong, December 5: Revanth Reddy, the dynamic leader of the Telangana Congress, is reportedly set to become the state’s Chief Minister, as per India Today.

Renowned for leading the charge in the state’s political arena and confronting KCR directly, Reddy is anticipated to take the oath either tomorrow or the day after, sources told India Today.

There is speculation that senior Congress leaders Uttam Kumar Reddy and Bhatti Vikramarka might assume the role of Deputy Chief Ministers or secure significant portfolios. Notably, sources have indicated that the state will not adopt a rotational Chief Minister formula.

A seasoned politician and Lok Sabha MP representing Malkajgiri, Revanth Reddy has played a pivotal role in shaping Telangana’s political landscape. His switch from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) to the Congress in 2017 marked a substantial shift in the state’s political dynamics.

As a two-time MLA and the prominent face of the Congress in Telangana, Reddy’s assertive campaign strategies and direct confrontations with Chief Minister KCR have propelled him to the forefront as a potential Chief Minister.

His street protests and public rallies, conducted alongside central Congress figures, have not only enhanced his image as a tenacious challenger to the incumbent BRS government but have also resonated with voters across Telangana, broadening his appeal beyond his immediate constituency.

Revanth Reddy stands as a charismatic and influential figure, poised to bring about significant changes in the political landscape of Telangana.

Previous article
Telangana: 80 newly-elected MLAs have criminal cases against them

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

3 more Israeli soldiers killed in Gaza fighting: IDF

Shillong, December 5: The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Tuesday announced the deaths of three more soldiers who...
Technology

Sony PlayStation users report accounts being ‘permanently suspended’

Shillong, December 5: Many Sony PlayStation Network users reported their accounts were being “permanently suspended" without any reason,...
Business

Global crypto market hits $1.5 trillion as panic buying fuels Bitcoin price

Shillong, December 5: The world's biggest cryptocurrency Bitcoin touched a 19-month high above $42,000 which was triggered by...
INTERNATIONAL

Only 100 aid trucks carrying humanitarian supplies entered Gaza: UN

Shillong, December 5: The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) on Tuesday said that only...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

3 more Israeli soldiers killed in Gaza fighting: IDF

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, December 5: The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on...

Sony PlayStation users report accounts being ‘permanently suspended’

Technology 0
Shillong, December 5: Many Sony PlayStation Network users reported...

Global crypto market hits $1.5 trillion as panic buying fuels Bitcoin price

Business 0
Shillong, December 5: The world's biggest cryptocurrency Bitcoin touched...
Load more

Popular news

3 more Israeli soldiers killed in Gaza fighting: IDF

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, December 5: The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on...

Sony PlayStation users report accounts being ‘permanently suspended’

Technology 0
Shillong, December 5: Many Sony PlayStation Network users reported...

Global crypto market hits $1.5 trillion as panic buying fuels Bitcoin price

Business 0
Shillong, December 5: The world's biggest cryptocurrency Bitcoin touched...
Load more

© 2023 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge