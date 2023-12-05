Revanth Reddy likely to take oath as Chief Minister of Telangana soon: Report

Shillong, December 5: Revanth Reddy, the dynamic leader of the Telangana Congress, is reportedly set to become the state’s Chief Minister, as per India Today.

Renowned for leading the charge in the state’s political arena and confronting KCR directly, Reddy is anticipated to take the oath either tomorrow or the day after, sources told India Today.

There is speculation that senior Congress leaders Uttam Kumar Reddy and Bhatti Vikramarka might assume the role of Deputy Chief Ministers or secure significant portfolios. Notably, sources have indicated that the state will not adopt a rotational Chief Minister formula.

A seasoned politician and Lok Sabha MP representing Malkajgiri, Revanth Reddy has played a pivotal role in shaping Telangana’s political landscape. His switch from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) to the Congress in 2017 marked a substantial shift in the state’s political dynamics.

As a two-time MLA and the prominent face of the Congress in Telangana, Reddy’s assertive campaign strategies and direct confrontations with Chief Minister KCR have propelled him to the forefront as a potential Chief Minister.

His street protests and public rallies, conducted alongside central Congress figures, have not only enhanced his image as a tenacious challenger to the incumbent BRS government but have also resonated with voters across Telangana, broadening his appeal beyond his immediate constituency.

Revanth Reddy stands as a charismatic and influential figure, poised to bring about significant changes in the political landscape of Telangana.