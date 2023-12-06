Wednesday, December 6, 2023
Business

Musk’s AI company seeks to raise $1 bn in investments

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

Shillong, December 6: Elon Musk’s AI company called xAI is seeking to raise up to $1 billion in equity investments.

According to a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Tesla and SpaceX CEO has raised $134.7 million so far for xAI.

The $135 million came from four unnamed investors, with the first sale occurring on November 29.

The SEC filing noted that xAI will only accept a minimum of $2 million from outside investors.

Taking on Sam Altman-run OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Musk said last month that xAI’s AI chatbot Grok has current information in comparison to traditional GPT models.

The xAI ‘Grok’ AI assistant is being provided to the users as part of X Premium Plus which costs $16 per month via web.

“Grok is an AI modeled after the Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, so intended to answer almost anything and, far harder, even suggest what questions to ask,” said the xAI team.

Grok is designed to answer questions with a bit of wit and has a rebellious streak.

Musk was a co-founder of OpenAI but left in 2018 over the company’s for-profit shift, and has called ChatGPT “WokeGPT”.

The billionaire launched xAI earlier this year. The team is headed up by Musk and includes team members that have worked at other big names in AI, including OpenAI, Google Research, Microsoft Research, and Google’s DeepMind.

“The goal of xAI is to understand the true nature of the universe,” according to the website. (IANS)

Previous article
Traders advised caution for next two days as market is overheated

Related articles

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Actress Ankita Lokhande says Sushant Singh Rajput used to maintain a diary

Shillong, December 6: Actress Ankita Lokhande was once again seen remembering Sushant Singh Rajput on ‘Bigg Boss 17’...
NATIONAL

Centre working on small nuclear reactors technology to boost clean energy

New Delhi, Dec 6: The central government on Wednesday said it is working on new technologies such as...
NATIONAL

Scientists, Nobel laureates to gather at LPU for 109th Indian Science Congress

Chandigarh, Dec 6: Renowned scientists and Nobel laureates will gather at the Lovely Professional University (LPU) in Jalandhar,...
INTERNATIONAL

IDF issues apology for accidental killing of Lebanese solider

Tel Aviv , Dec 6:  The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has issued an apology to the Lebanse army...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Actress Ankita Lokhande says Sushant Singh Rajput used to maintain a diary

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, December 6: Actress Ankita Lokhande was once again...

Centre working on small nuclear reactors technology to boost clean energy

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Dec 6: The central government on Wednesday...

Scientists, Nobel laureates to gather at LPU for 109th Indian Science Congress

NATIONAL 0
Chandigarh, Dec 6: Renowned scientists and Nobel laureates will...
Load more

Popular news

Actress Ankita Lokhande says Sushant Singh Rajput used to maintain a diary

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, December 6: Actress Ankita Lokhande was once again...

Centre working on small nuclear reactors technology to boost clean energy

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Dec 6: The central government on Wednesday...

Scientists, Nobel laureates to gather at LPU for 109th Indian Science Congress

NATIONAL 0
Chandigarh, Dec 6: Renowned scientists and Nobel laureates will...
Load more

© 2023 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge