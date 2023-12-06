Wednesday, December 6, 2023
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

SRK’s fake accent to use of de-ageing tech: Why ‘Dunki’ appears to be doomed

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

Shillong, December 6: The trailer of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film ‘Dunki’ was unveiled recently and while the anticipation for the film was high for the film before the trailer release, the trailer was a complete let down as it failed to engage the audience with the film’s narrative.

SRK’s Punjabi accent in the trailer looks forced, to begin with. One would expect no mistake from an actor of SRK’s calibre in this department given his theatre background and his tremendous grip on voice-modulation and the accent but this time it was a complete miss as it looks like in order to reach out to a larger set of audience, the authenticity is compromised.

Another technical mistake in the trailer is the usage of the Indian railway locomotive WDP4D along with LHB coaches when SRK says in voice-over that he landed in Laltu in 1995. However, the WDP4D class of locomotives were launched in June 2001 and the first LHB coach was introduced in the Indian Railways network in December 2003.

The comical elements in the trailer too are a let down as they fail to tickle the funny bone be it the English coaching sequence or the dialogue exchange between the characters who are there to bring the comic relief.

Actress Taapsee Pannu’s performance seems monotonous as she banks upon her signature expressions further alienating the audience from the trailer.

However, the last straw is the de-ageing done on SRK’s character. While it worked in ‘Jawan’, here it seems to have missed it by miles.

Such an underwhelming trailer poses the strong possibility for the film to receive a cold response at the box-office more so when the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer ‘Animal’ is roaring at the box-office. (IANS)

Previous article
Actress Ankita Lokhande says Sushant Singh Rajput used to maintain a diary

Related articles

NATIONAL

Cyclone causes extensive damage to crops in Andhra Pradesh

  Amaravati, Dec 6: Heavy rains due to severe cyclonic storm Michaung in Bay of Bengal inundated low-lying areas...
MEGHALAYA

Social activist backs NGCO over siphoning of Eco-Tourism Projects

Biplab Kr Dey Tura, Dec 6: Social activist, Cherian Momin has come out in support of the allegations made...
MEGHALAYA

BJP leader questions delay in release of umbrella scholarships

Biplab Kr Dey Tura, Dec 6: Tura MDC and BJP vice president, Bernard Marak has once again questioned the...
MEGHALAYA

Phulbari activist accuses BRC of poor construction of Hill road

Biplab Kr Dey Tura, Dec 6: Seemingly poor quality and the Badri Rai and Company (BRC) have now become...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Cyclone causes extensive damage to crops in Andhra Pradesh

NATIONAL 0
  Amaravati, Dec 6: Heavy rains due to severe cyclonic...

Social activist backs NGCO over siphoning of Eco-Tourism Projects

MEGHALAYA 0
Biplab Kr Dey Tura, Dec 6: Social activist, Cherian Momin...

BJP leader questions delay in release of umbrella scholarships

MEGHALAYA 0
Biplab Kr Dey Tura, Dec 6: Tura MDC and BJP...
Load more

Popular news

Cyclone causes extensive damage to crops in Andhra Pradesh

NATIONAL 0
  Amaravati, Dec 6: Heavy rains due to severe cyclonic...

Social activist backs NGCO over siphoning of Eco-Tourism Projects

MEGHALAYA 0
Biplab Kr Dey Tura, Dec 6: Social activist, Cherian Momin...

BJP leader questions delay in release of umbrella scholarships

MEGHALAYA 0
Biplab Kr Dey Tura, Dec 6: Tura MDC and BJP...
Load more

© 2023 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge