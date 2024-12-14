Saturday, December 14, 2024
NATIONAL

PM Modi's appeal to buy Khadi garments leads to huge demand in Bihar's Samastipur

By: Agencies

New Delhi, Dec 14: After Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to support the Khadi industry by buying its products, Bihar’s Samastipur district has been witnessing a huge demand for its products. Recently, PM Modi in his monthly radio programme ‘Mann ki Baat’ had appealed to people to buy Khadi products.

Dhirendra Karji of the Samastipur Sub-Divisional Khadi Village Industries Committee told IANS that Khadi was now available in varied colours. “Khadi garments are being made keeping the youth in mind.

For winters, shawls and jackets are being manufactured. The products are available at all centres of Samastipur,” he said. The product range varies – mufflers for Rs 300- Rs 500, jackets from Rs 2,000-3,000 and Kashmiri wool shawls from Rs 2,000-Rs 6000, he said. He said: “Youths are thronging the Khadi stores to buy colourful jackets. I think the interest of youths in Khadi has increased as earlier it did not offer any choices. Now, the young generation has options and hence they are opting for designer Khadi garments.”

Talking about the Khadi business, he said it is going well as young people are continuously making Khadi purchases. Samastipur resident Anas Rizwan said: “Khadi is a symbol of Gandhiji’s legacy.

Earlier, only elderly people used to wear Khadi, but now the youth are also going for it as garments are available in various colours. We appeal to the youth to wear Khadi and take forward Gandhiji’s legacy.” Another local, Sanjit Kumar said: “Earlier people were under the impression that Khadi garments must be thick but now they are available in fine clothing too. Variety is tempting youths and we want them to use it more as it offers designer garments too.” Notably, on July 28, PM Modi said in his ‘Mann ki Baat’ radio show,”

There will be many among you people who have not been using Khadi, but today, you wear it with pride. I am very happy over the fact that Khadi Gramodyog’s business has crossed Rs 1.5 lakh crore for the first time.

Khadi’s sale increased by 400 per cent. People’s interest in Khadi will also lead to employment generation. I appeal to you that if you don’t have Khadi garments, then start buying them this year.”

IANS

NDA backs ‘One Nation, One Election’; Oppn calls it attack on federalism
40 Indian startups secure over $787 million in funding this week
