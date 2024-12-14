Saturday, December 14, 2024
spot_img
EconomyNATIONALNews Alert

40 Indian startups secure over $787 million in funding this week

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, Dec 14: In a significant week for the Indian startup ecosystem, nearly 40 startups secured more than $787 million in funding as the economy remained resilient amid the geo-political conditions.

These deals included 16 growth-stage deals and 23 early-stage ones. This is a massive jump from $250 million raised cumulatively across 18 deals last week. Cloud kitchen unicorn Rebel Foods led the funding with $210 million led by Temasek in a mix of primary and secondary share sales. Rebel Foods is planning for a public listing by next year.

Fintech startup Mintifi raised a total of $180 million in its Series E round led by TVG and Prosus. Mintifi plans to deploy the fresh capital to expand its footprint across key sectors. Meanwhile, CarDekho SEA, the Southeast Asia business unit of digital automotive solutions provider CarDekho Group, raised its first external funding round of $60 million.

The round was led by prominent growth and private equity investors Navis Capital Partners (Navis) and Dragon Fund. Following this round, the cumulative fundraise now stands at more than $100 million. Haber, a leading industrial AI startup, raised $44 million in its Series C funding round, which included $38 million in equity and $6 million in debt.

The funding round was led by Creaegis, BEENEXT, and Accel. SolarSquare, India’s leading home solar startup based in Mumbai, secured $40 million in its Series B funding round, marking the largest venture capital raise in the Indian solar sector.

The round was led by Lightspeed with participation from Lightrock. K12 Techno Services secured $40 million in funding from Kenro Capital, a growth-stage secondary venture capital firm. Moreover, 23 early-stage startups secured funding worth $54.01 million during the week.

Nearly 73,151 startups in India now have at least one woman Director — nearly half of the 1,52,139 startups supported by the government, thus showcasing the crucial role women play in driving innovation and economic growth, according to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry statement.

IANS

Previous article
PM Modi’s appeal to buy Khadi garments leads to huge demand in Bihar’s Samastipur
Next article
Economic upliftment of rural women is priority of Tripura govt: CM Saha
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

PM Modi tears into Gandhi family for its habit of amending Constitution

New Delhi, Dec 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday tore into the Gandhi family for repeatedly amending...
MEGHALAYA

Meghalaya honoured with 2nd prize in National Energy Conservation Award

Shillong, Dec 14: The state of Meghalaya has been honoured for the second consecutive year, securing 2nd place...
NATIONAL

‘One nation, one election’ will undermine India’s federal structure: Mehbooba Mufti

Srinagar, Dec 14: Former J&K chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti said on Saturday...
NATIONAL

India is ‘Mother of Democracy’: PM Modi

New Delhi, Dec 14: Calling India the “Mother of Democracy”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

PM Modi tears into Gandhi family for its habit of amending Constitution

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Dec 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on...

Meghalaya honoured with 2nd prize in National Energy Conservation Award

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, Dec 14: The state of Meghalaya has been...

‘One nation, one election’ will undermine India’s federal structure: Mehbooba Mufti

NATIONAL 0
Srinagar, Dec 14: Former J&K chief minister and Peoples...
Load more

Popular news

PM Modi tears into Gandhi family for its habit of amending Constitution

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Dec 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on...

Meghalaya honoured with 2nd prize in National Energy Conservation Award

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, Dec 14: The state of Meghalaya has been...

‘One nation, one election’ will undermine India’s federal structure: Mehbooba Mufti

NATIONAL 0
Srinagar, Dec 14: Former J&K chief minister and Peoples...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge