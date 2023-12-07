Central team reviews Jal Shakti Abhiyan projects in Garo Hills  

Tura, Dec 7: In order to expand the water conservation efforts post-monsoon under Jal Shakti Abhiyan, a two-member team of Central Nodal Officers took stock of the progress of the works under “Jal Shakti Abhiyan-Catch the Rain,2023” and Amrit Sarovars across West Garo Hills district recently.

The team consisting of Director-GeM Buyer Management, Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Ashish Kumar Saxena and Scientist-B (HG), CGWB, Ministry of Jal Shakti, Bhagyashree Sahoo was on a two-day visit to West Garo Hills after the district was declared as a water distressed district, amongst the 150 districts across the country.

In an effort to intervene and ensure water source sustainability in rural areas and also strengthen the Jal Jeevan mission which is being implemented by the Ministry of Jal Shakti, the team conducted a review meeting and evaluated the status of works under “JSA:CTR-2023” at DRDA Conference Hall, Tura. Various line departments such as PHE, Water resources, Soil & Water Conservation, MBDA, MBMA-CLLMP, MGNREGA and others gave presentations on water conservation projects which are being implemented in the district.

PHE records reveal that at present under Amrit Sarovar project, all 43 identified sites have been completed under Soil & Water Conservation Department and there are other 200+ sites from other line departments such as MGNREGA, Water Resources Department and the rest ongoing.

The team visited and inspected numerous sites under Gambegre C&RD Block on November 30 and Tikrikilla C&RD Block on December 1.