Thursday, December 7, 2023
Corrupt officials demand bribes for beds in Central Govt hospitals: AAP

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, December 7: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday claimed that patients seeking beds in hospitals under the Central Government in Delhi were being denied access unless they paid bribes to middlemen.

While addressing a Press conference, AAP senior leader and MLA, Dilip Pandey also accused the hospital administration of colluding with these intermediaries, resulting in patients being turned away if they refused to pay bribes.

Referring to reports in the media, Pandey said that hospitals like AIIMS and Safdarjung, under the Central Government’s jurisdiction, were marred by corruption. He alleged that beds were made immediately available if patients paid bribes, while those who refused were told there were no beds.

Pandey questioned the silence of the Prime Minister, Home Minister, and Health Minister on the matter and demanded to know what actions were being taken against the middlemen involved.

“In Delhi, there are hospitals under the MCD, Delhi Government, and the Central Government. Hospitals like AIIMS and Safdarjung are under the Central Government. Whatever is happening in these hospitals is not within the purview of any constitutional institution,” said Pandey.

Highlighting the severity of the issue, Pandey emphasised the criminal nature of corruption occurring under the nose of the Union Health Minister at Safdarjung Hospital. He held Union Home Minister Amit Shah responsible for setting things right and questioned the inaction of the Health Ministry, which falls under Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya.

Pandey asserted that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, being aware of the situation in the national Capital, should also be held accountable.

The AAP MLA recounted an incident from two days ago where a girl struggled to secure a bed at AIIMS and Safdarjung Hospital despite being referred by the Delhi Government’s Cancer Institute.

Pandey revealed the alleged modus operandi involving middlemen and the need to pay bribes for access to beds.

The AAP leader demanded answers from the Centre, asking why the Prime Minister, Home Minister, and Health Minister remained silent on the issue, considering it a criminal act.

He urged the BJP to take swift action against middlemen to restore public trust in the healthcare system. Pandey warned that if the BJP failed to address the issue promptly, Delhiites might initiate a movement against the Centre for making false allegations and tarnishing the reputation of the Delhi Government. (IANS)

Meghalaya govt proposes to add 1.4 acres of land for relocation of Harijan Colony

