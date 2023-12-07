IIM Shillong hosts training on procurement under World Bank financed projects

Shillong, Dec 7: IIM Shillong, through its Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Centre for Policy Research and Analysis, organized a comprehensive three-day training programme on “Procurement of goods, works, and non-consultancy services under the World Bank Financed Projects” from 7th to 9th December.

The training programme, designed to enhance expertise in procurement processes, covered a spectrum of crucial topics. These included procurement strategies for goods, works, and non-consulting services, approved selection methods, market approaches, various contract types, and the utilization of the Model Procurement Document (MPD) for civil works. Participants also delved into bid evaluation, red flag identification, complaint handling, standstill periods, and the systematic tracking of exchanges in procurement (STEP).

Distinguished trainers and consultants from the World Bank, including luminaries such as Satya Panda, Shivendra Kumar, and Kumar Sivaramakrishnan, led the sessions, bringing invaluable insights and global perspectives to the training.

During the Inaugural session, Dr. Sanjeev Ningombam, the Centre Coordinator of the Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Centre for Policy Research and Analysis, welcomed the participants and emphasized the pivotal role of the training in developing essential skills for effective project management under World Bank financing.

During his inaugural address, Prof. D. P. Goyal, Director, IIM Shillong, highlighted the perpetual importance of acquiring new skills and staying updated through continuous learning. Prof. Goyal expressed IIM Shillong’s commitment to providing high-quality training and education accessible to individuals from all walks of life. He commended the Dr. Kalam Centre’s training program for its potential to enhance efficiency in delivering World Bank-funded projects.

The training program attracted participation from 31 officers representing ten departments and implementing agencies engaged in World Bank-funded projects. This diverse group of professionals found immense value in the specialized knowledge imparted during the sessions, contributing to their enhanced capabilities in managing and executing projects financed by the World Bank.