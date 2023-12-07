Traffic arrangements for Me’gong Festival

Tura, Dec 7: The West Garo Hills Police Department has notified of special arrangements for traffic including parking for the ongoing Me’gong Festival being held at Baljek Airport, Jengjal from December 7 to 9.

As per the arrangement, a designated parking area on the right side of the main stage has been kept for VVIPs, designated parking area at the right side of the main stage also for Delegates (Officials), parking area designated near the main entrance for 3 and 4 wheelers and parking area designated at the playground adjacent to Jengjal PS and Tapra Alda LP School ground for two wheelers.

The road along the exit route from the main venue towards Williamnagar, Tura and Jengjal Highway has been declared a No Parking Zone. For any inquiries or assistance related to traffic arrangements during the festival, Police Control Numbers- 8837423053 and 9089199064 have also been made available for citizens to call.