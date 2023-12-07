Thursday, December 7, 2023
CRIME

Kerala doctor arrested after fiancee kills self over dowry demand

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, December 7: Days after a 26-year-old woman doctor allegedly died by suicide after finding her wedding on the verge of being called off over dowry demand, Kerala Police on Thursday recorded the arrest of her fiance.

Dr Ruwais, a post graduate medical student, was taken into custody near Kollam late on Wednesday night.

Earlier in the day, Kerala State Women’s Commission Chairperson P. Sathidevi said strong action will be taken if the allegations over dowry demands leading to Shahana’s death are found to be true.

Head of the Kerala Medical Post Graduate Association ( KMPGA), Dr Ruwais got into trouble after news surfaced that the two families had agreed to get Shahana and Ruwais married off but things took an ugly turn when the doctor and his family demanded a huge sum as dowry.

Ruwais was moved out as the president of the KMPGA last night.

This morning, Shahana’s brother said his sister was in a state of shock after the dowry demand was made.

For many days Shahana was in a state of shock after realizing that the wedding might be called off due to the dowry demand and stayed at home before returning to her work.

But Shahana was found dead at her apartment near the hospital on Tuesday morning after she failed to turn up for duty the previous night.

Recovery of a suicide note by the police led to speculations that the cause of the suicide was dowry.

“Everyone wants money, money triumphs everything…,” said one of the lines of her note.

Dr Nidhin, secretary of the KMPGA said they are firmly with the family of their departed colleague and demanded a fair probe into it.

“The details associated with the case that’s out in the open is a personal matter. We are firmly with Shahana’s family. Ruwais has been removed from the post and let a free and fair probe take place. We do respect the public sentiment,” said Nidhin.

Incidentally, State Health Minister Veena George has sought a detailed departmental report on the suicide of young doctor Shahana.

With Ruwais in custody and a detailed probe currently on, all eyes are on if the police will record his arrest, as he was taken into custody while was on his way to take anticipatory bail.

Meanwhile, condemning the incident, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan wondered how this could have happened especially among the doctors.

“In such a scenario, the girls should show the door to the groom and his family and call off the marriage. The government views this case very seriously,” said Vijayan. (IANS)

