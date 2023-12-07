Thursday, December 7, 2023
WGH road poorly built, alleges activist

By: From Our Correspondent

From Our Correspondent

TURA, Dec 6: Seemingly poor quality and the Badri Rai and Company (BRC) have now become synonymous, after another road construction project has begun to develop cracks just a few days after sections were completed.
The road in question is the under-construction Hill Road between Rongram and Phulbari in West Garo Hills.
BRC, which is known infamously for the Assembly dome collapse as well as the MP stadium wall collapse, had recently added another road between Gonglanggre in South West Garo Hills and Selsella in West Garo Hills to another of its poorly constructed projects with the road already developing multiple cracks. While some of these have been repaired, the repairs too have got damaged showing just how poorly it has been constructed.
The worst bit is that the project was completed just about 2-3 months ago.
In the case of the hill road, Phulbari resident and a social activist, Peterjob A Sangma, upon visiting the already finished parts of the road expressed surprise at the poor quality of work that has been done.  “It has not even been 10 days since one section was completed and already the road needs to be repaired. Does the company even know how to construct infrastructure in Garo Hills? They continue to mess up projects that are meant to benefit us and get away with it,” said Sangma.
The social activist added that not only has the company failed in maintaining quality but the PWD should be hauled up as well, since it was their negligence that allowed BRC to do poor quality work.
“This is not done and shows the competence of our PWD engineers in poor light. While we can understand that the road is yet to be completed, the department needs to come down heavily on BRC to ensure quality is maintained. This road will be used for generations to come and poor work will only have a negative impact on all that are dependent on the road,” he added.

