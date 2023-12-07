Spotlight on indigenous products at SHG Mela

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Dec 6: A one-day SHG Mela on Wednesday directed the limelight on self-help groups (SHGs) of Meghalaya, while also showcasing and promoting their indigenous products.

The mela was organised by the Meghalaya State Watershed and Wasteland Development Agency under the Soil and Water Conservation department under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (PMKSY) Watershed Development Component (WDC) 2.0 on the premises of State Central Library here.

“We have been cultivating Lakadong turmeric since the year 2000, but on a smaller scale, after 2018, is when we got enrolled in the SHG and that’s when we upscaled our production and now we cultivate this on almost one hectare of land,” said Ridianghun Lyngdoh from West Jaintia Hills, who is a part of Iatreilang SHG in Laskein block.

Interestingly, when asked if she is aware that Lakadong has been awarded the Geographical Indication (GI) tag and if it would help her business, she gave out a shy smile while looking clueless.

Minister in-charge of Soil & Water Conservation, Marcuise N Marak, attended the event as the chief guest, and applauded the farmers and SHGs for building sustainable communities while stating that it is these groups that contribute to the success of PMKSY.

Project Director Catherine Thabor said that there are about 70 stalls from all across the state, showcasing what they do best.

“There are about 55 SHGs which have taken part here and they either had their own businesses and were upscaled by us, or were nurtured under the PMKSY,” she added.

Similarly, another SHG called Lawei Ban Kyntiew Multi Purpose Co-Operative Society Limited, from Wah Umrisang, East Khasi Hills, showcased the indigenous Khasi tools including spades, gardening, kitchen and agricultural tools. The SHG stressed how fairs as such help them connect their products with urban consumers, particularly emphasising the durability of indigenous tools compared to mechanised ones.

Thabor also informed that 10-15 groups will be selected from here and will be sent to Delhi for another SHG Mela that will be organised by Ministry of Rural Development, wherein they will get a bigger and broader customer base to showcase their products.